Deutsche Boerse weighs offering bitcoin future

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is considering the launch of a bitcoin future on its Eurex derivative exchange, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

It will take “some time” before a final decision is made, he said.

The development was first reported by German weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

Futures of the best-known cryptocurrency made their world debut on a U.S. stock exchange earlier this week.

Germany is carefully monitoring the impact of cryptocurrencies on markets, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Tom Sims, editing by David Evans)