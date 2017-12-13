FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany monitoring bitcoin market impact: finance ministry
#Technology News
December 13, 2017 / 1:23 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Germany monitoring bitcoin market impact: finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is carefully monitoring the impact of cryptocurrencies on markets, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, as bitcoin surged and the futures of the best known cryptocurrency made their world debut on a U.S. stock exchange.

A token of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen placed on a monitor that displays binary digits in this illustration picture, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

“The finance ministry, the (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) BaFin and the Bundesbank are monitoring developments on financial markets attentively and this applies to bitcoins,” Dennis Kolberg told a news conference.

He added that he would not comment on the value developments of bitcoin on markets.

“Generally speaking I can say that bitcoins are no legal means of payment and subject to no deposit guarantee,” Kolberg added.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

