Mexico authorities warn of risks of cryptocurrencies

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry and central bank warned on Wednesday of the risks associated with cryptocurrencies and investment schemes known as initial coin offerings.

FILE PHOTO: A coin representing the bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen on computer circuit boards in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Amid the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the authorities, together with banking and securities regulator CNBV, said in a statement that the currency is not officially recognized in Mexico as a legal form of payment.

Some initial coin offerings that originate in Mexico could violate the nation’s law of markets and securities, constituting a financial crime, the authorities said.