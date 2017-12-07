FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bitcoin surges above $15,000 after climbing $2,000 in 12 hours
December 7, 2017 / 2:17 PM / a day ago

Bitcoin surges above $15,000 after climbing $2,000 in 12 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rocketed above $15,000 for the first time ever on Thursday, up more than 10 percent on the day, after adding more than $2,000 to its price in fewer than 12 hours.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has seen a more than fifteen-fold surge in its value since the start of the year.

It climbed to as high as $15,212 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange just after 1400 GMT, having traded just above $13,000 12 hours earlier.

Many market-watchers said the launch this weekend of bitcoin futures by CBOE, one of the biggest global derivatives exchanges, was helping drive up the price on expectations it would draw more investors to the market. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

