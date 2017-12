LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Catalan debt rose on Friday to the highest since December 13, after separatists won a slim majority in regional elections.

Five-year credit default swaps for Catalonia rose four basis points from Thursday’s close to 323 basis points, according to data from IHS Markit.

Spanish sovereign 5-year CDS inched up one basis point to 55, also the highest in just over a week. (Reporting by Sujata Rao)