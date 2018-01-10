FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar plummets 1.2 pct against yen as selloff intensifies
Sections
Featured
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
SEBI bars PwC from auditing listed firms for two years
Top News
SEBI bars PwC from auditing listed firms for two years
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
January 10, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated a day ago

Dollar plummets 1.2 pct against yen as selloff intensifies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell as much as 1.2 percent against the Japanese yen on Wednesday to hit a six-week low, as investors unwound short-yen bets after the Bank of Japan’s move to trim its long-dated government bond purchases earlier this week.

The selloff, which kicked off on Tuesday, gathered force on Wednesday, setting the dollar on track for its biggest two-day drop in nearly eight months.

The dollar traded as low as 111.30 yen, its weakest since Nov. 28.

The yen also gathered steam on the crosses, posting chunky gains against sterling and the euro . (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterkee; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.