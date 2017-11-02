Czech crown reaches four-year high vs euro after rate hike

PRAGUE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Czech crown extended gains on Thursday, hitting a four-year high, after the central bank raised interest rates for a second time this year and moved further ahead of other central banks in Europe that are still keeping their policy loose.

The crown traded up 0.2 percent on the day, hitting as high as 25.510 to the euro. It had earlier given up some gains after the central bank decision to lift the main rate to 0.50 percent .

“The bounce (back) was pretty small. It seems like it is a one-way ticket,” one dealer said.