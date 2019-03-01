Biggest flows into U.S. stocks since September: BAML

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Investors ploughed $9.1 billion into U.S. equity funds this week, the largest amount since September last year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday citing flow data provider EPFR.

The inflows come on the heels of a very strong performance for U.S. stocks, up more than 11 percent since the start of the year.

Overall equities had just $300 million inflows as mutual funds pulled $9.9 billion out, while $10.2 billion flowed into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the week to Wednesday Feb. 27.

Meanwhile, some $6.5 billion was pushed into bond funds as investors maintained a cautious stance.

European equity funds continued to suffer heavy losses, with $4.1 billion outflows, and the bank sector saw $500 million outflows.

Tech stocks, however, had their biggest inflows since June, drawing in $1.3 billion, in an incipient sign the sector could see a recovery in its popularity after sharp falls at the end of 2018.