Investors pull more than $10 billion from stocks, keep piling into bonds: BAML

LONDON (Reuters) - Global equity funds have seen outflows of $10.3 billion in the past week as rising U.S.-China trade tensions prompted investors to take shelter in safe-haven government bonds.

About $3 trillion in value has been wiped off global equities in May as an escalating trade war between the world’s two biggest economies stoked fears of a recession.

Bond funds had a 21st straight week of inflows with investors ploughing $6.9 billion in for the week to May 29.