Economic News
May 31, 2019 / 9:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Investors pull more than $10 billion from stocks, keep piling into bonds: BAML

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Global equity funds have seen outflows of $10.3 billion in the past week as rising U.S.-China trade tensions prompted investors to take shelter in safe-haven government bonds.

About $3 trillion in value has been wiped off global equities in May as an escalating trade war between the world’s two biggest economies stoked fears of a recession.

Bond funds had a 21st straight week of inflows with investors ploughing $6.9 billion in for the week to May 29.

Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Editing by Helen Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below