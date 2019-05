An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors pulled $19.5 billion out of equities in the week to May 15, while bonds added $5.1 billion in their 19th week of inflows, Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists said on Friday.

Emerging market debt outflows reached $2.9 billion, the biggest since June 2018, BAML strategists said, citing EPFR flows data.