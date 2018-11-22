Tech fund redemptions of $1.5 billion biggest since February 2015 - BAML

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

(Reuters) - Redemptions from technology stocks totalled $1.5 billion in the past week, the biggest since February 2015, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Thursday, citing data from EPFR Global.

The outflows from funds dedicated to tech shares came as a rout on Wall Street earlier this week wiped $1 trillion off the value of leading tech firms.

BAML said that in the week running November 14-21, investors had also pulled $7.3 billion from bond funds, with credit accounting for the lion’s share of the outflow. While total equity redemptions were just $900 million, some $8 billion rotated into defensive sectors. Cyclical stocks shed $14 billion, the data showed.

“Defensive yes, but panicked no,” BAML told clients.