Dollar slips versus yen after New York explosion reports

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against the yen on Monday after the New York Police Department said it was responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin in midtown Manhattan.

The dollar slipped to 113.245 yen against the safe-haven Japanese currency, down 0.2 percent on the day.

The Swiss franc, which investors also buy at times of uncertainty or heightened risk, hit the day’s high of 1.16755 francs per euro, up 0.1 percent on the day.

The New York fire department said it was responding to an incident at the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan.

European shares hit a session low, last down 0.1 percent on the day.