FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand dollar falls after inconclusive vote
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 24, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 24 days ago

New Zealand dollar falls after inconclusive vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar fell in early Asian trading on Monday after no single party won a majority in an election over the weekend, leaving investors facing a period of political uncertainty.

The New Zealand currency eased 0.44 percent to $0.7308, but should find chart support at $0.7280.

The ruling National Party won the largest number votes in a general election over the weekend but neither of the major parties won enough seats to have a majority in parliament, forcing them to rely on the nationalist New Zealand First Party to form a coalition. (Reporting by Wayne Cole. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.