New Zealand dollar falls after inconclusive vote

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar fell in early Asian trading on Monday after no single party won a majority in an election over the weekend, leaving investors facing a period of political uncertainty.

The New Zealand currency eased 0.44 percent to $0.7308, but should find chart support at $0.7280.

The ruling National Party won the largest number votes in a general election over the weekend but neither of the major parties won enough seats to have a majority in parliament, forcing them to rely on the nationalist New Zealand First Party to form a coalition. (Reporting by Wayne Cole. Editing by Jane Merriman)