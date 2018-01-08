Thomson Reuters December FX trading volume highest since at least 2013

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Currency trading on Thomson Reuters platforms in December topped $392 billion, the highest for that month since at least 2013, as trading in derivatives soared, the company said on Monday.

Average daily volumes fell slightly from November’s $397 billion, but the December volume was still the third-strongest of any month in 2017, as traders pushed the euro higher against the dollar and placed bets during a European Union summit focused on Britain’s exit from the bloc.

Spot volumes came in at $88 billion each day on average during December, down from $94 billion in November, Thomson Reuters said.

Other transaction types - including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) - averaged $304 billion per day last month, compared with $303 billion the previous month - the second-highest since at least January 013.

Information provider Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Jemima Kelly)