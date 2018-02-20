REFILE-GRAINS-Soybeans firm 1 pct to 7-month high

(Refiles to add dateline) SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1 percent on Tuesday to hit a near seven-month high as dry weather across key producing regions in Argentina crimps production from one of the world's largest exporters. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1 percent at $10.31-1/2 a bushel by 0113 GMT, near the session high of $10.33-1/2 a bushel - the highest since July 25, 2017. Soybeans fell 0.3 percent on Friday. U.S. markets were close don Monday for a holiday. * The most active corn futures were up 0.3 percent to $3.68-1/2 a bushel, near the session high of $3.69 a bushel - the highest since August last year. Corn closed little changed in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures were up 0.7 percent to $4.60-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Friday. * The drought afflicting Argentina since November has shriveled soy yields to the point that analysts and farmers have slashed harvest estimates by about 10 million tonnes, with final crop forecasts consolidating under the 50 million tonne mark. * Brazil's 2017/18 soybean crop is expected to reach a record 115.6 million tonnes, 1.2 percent above the previous record last year of 114.2 million tonnes, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Monday. * The consultancy expects Brazil to produce 89.46 million tonnes of corn this season, 17 percent less than last year, as planted area falls 11 percent and yields are projected to come down as well. MARKET NEWS * The dollar enjoyed a small rebound on Monday as investors bought back the greenback after its plunge to three-year lows, although analysts said any recovery looked set to be brief with dollar bears still out in force. * Oil prices hit their highest level in nearly two weeks on Monday, lifted by a global equity market recovery and tensions in the Middle East, although concerns of rising U.S. production tempered gains. * Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday, their recent recovery slowing after the pan-European STOXX index fell 0.6 percent on Monday following three days of large gains. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer Prices Jan 1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 460.75 3.00 +0.66% -0.22% 441.96 56 CBOT corn 368.50 1.00 +0.27% +0.20% 358.07 69 CBOT soy 1031.50 10.00 +0.98% +0.71% 986.42 77 CBOT rice 11.99 -$0.03 -0.21% +0.33% $12.21 31 WTI crude 62.44 $0.76 +1.23% +1.79% $63.23 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.239 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.09% USD/AUD 0.7905 -0.001 -0.08% -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)