2 days ago
TABLE-Details of Indian govt borrowings in 2017/18
April 10, 2017 / 3:55 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Details of Indian govt borrowings in 2017/18

11 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to raise 6.05
trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year
2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said.

    The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands
at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds
and inflation indexed bonds.

    So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands
at 3381.15011 billion rupees which includes 2640.000 billion rupees
borrowed through 68 Government Bond issues, 171.41011 billion rupees
issued through switching operations and 569.740 billion rupees
through 9 Treasury Bill issues. 

    This is 46.47 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include
T-Bill)

The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2017/18 through
Government Bond auctions:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sale/      Bond           Issued        Cut-off      Weighted   Devolvement
auction/                  amount         price       average    RBI/Primary
placement                 (rupees       (rupees/     (rupees/     dealers
 date                     in bln)        yield %)     yield %)  (bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug 04     6.84%  2022     30           101.85/6.4246    101.87    NIL/NIL
Aug 04     6.79%  2029     70           100.51/6.7275    100.54    NIL/NIL
Aug 04     6.57%  2033     20            97.49/6.8261     97.53    NIL/NIL
Aug 04     7.72%  2055     30           108.97/7.0390    108.97    NIL/NIL
Jul 28      FRB   2024     30            97.35/6.7672     97.38    NIL/NIL
Jul 28     6.79%  2027     80           102.52/6.4373    102.52    NIL/NIL
Jul 28     7.73%  2034     20           106.70/7.0540    106.79    NIL/NIL
Jul 28     7.06%  2046     20            99.99/7.0596    100.00    NIL/NIL
Jul 21     6.84%  2022     30           101.48/6.5088    101.49    NIL/NIL
Jul 21     6.79%  2029     70           100.59/6.7183    100.62    NIL/NIL
Jul 21     6.57%  2033     20            97.55/6.8197     97.55    NIL/NIL
Jul 21     6.62%  2051     30            93.72/7.1101     93.79    NIL/NIL
Jul 14      FRB   2024     30            97.20/6.8197     97.24    NIL/NIL
Jul 14     6.79%  2027     90           102.24/6.4766    102.22    NIL/NIL
Jul 14     7.73%  2034     30           106.40/7.0839    106.55    NIL/NIL
Jul 14     7.06%  2046     30            99.86/7.0702     99.86    NIL/NIL
Jul 07     6.84%  2022     30           100.70/6.6832    100.72    NIL/NIL
Jul 07     6.79%  2029     90            99.44/6.8571     99.47    NIL/NIL
Jul 07     6.57%  2033     30            96.21/6.9602     96.21    NIL/NIL
Jul 07     6.62%  2051     30            92.76/7.1901     92.78    NIL/NIL
Jun 30     6.79%  2027     80           101.92/6.5216    101.94    NIL/NIL
Jun 30     7.73%  2034     20           106.76/7.0504    106.84    NIL/NIL
Jun 30     7.06%  2046     20            99.13/7.1299     99.13    NIL/NIL
Jun 30      FRB   2024     30            97.13/6.8507     97.15    NIL/NIL
Jun 23     6.84%  2022     30           101.24/6.5663    101.27    NIL/NIL
Jun 23     6.79%  2029     70           100.44/6.7373    100.45    NIL/NIL
Jun 23     6.57%  2033     20            97.26/6.8497     97.39    NIL/NIL
Jun 23     6.62%  2051     30            93.84/7.1003     93.84    NIL/NIL
Jun 09      FRB   2024     30            97.61/6.8164     97.65    NIL/NIL
Jun 09     6.79%  2027     80           101.91/6.5246    101.93    NIL/NIL
Jun 09     7.73%  2034     20           107.17/7.0126    107.25    NIL/NIL
Jun 09     7.06%  2046     20            99.39/7.1086     99.47    NIL/NIL
Jun 02     6.84%  2022     30           100.36/6.7601    100.38    NIL/NIL
Jun 02     6.79%  2029     70            99.85/6.8073     99.88    NIL/NIL
Jun 02     6.57%  2033     20            94.65/7.1265     94.71    NIL/NIL
Jun 02     6.62%  2051     30            90.35/7.3972     90.56    NIL/NIL
May 26      FRB   2024     30            97.25/6.8515     97.33    NIL/NIL
May 26     6.79%  2027     80           100.93/6.6602    100.97    NIL/NIL
May 26     7.73%  2034     20           104.11/7.3100    104.23    NIL/NIL
May 26     7.06%  2046     20            96.00/7.3945     96.23    NIL/NIL
May 19     6.84%  2022     30            99.96/6.8471     99.99    NIL/NIL
May 19     6.79%  2029     70            99.26/6.8777     99.29    NIL/NIL
May 19     6.57%  2033     20            92.67/7.3423     92.82    NIL/NIL
May 19     6.62%  2051     30            89.19/7.4999     89.24    NIL/NIL
May 12      FRB   2024     30            96.90/6.8313     96.95    NIL/NIL
May 12     6.79%  2027     80             --  /6.7900    6.782     NIL/NIL
May 12     7.73%  2034     20           102.71/7.4500    102.71    NIL/NIL
May 12     7.06%  2046     20            95.02/7.4803     95.02    NIL/NIL
May 05     6.84%  2022     30            99.70/6.9031     99.76    NIL/NIL
May 05     6.79%  2029     70            97.34/7.1112     97.37    NIL/NIL
May 05     6.57%  2033     20            91.90/7.4268     92.10    NIL/NIL
May 05     7.72%  2055     30           102.37/7.5301    102.37    NIL/NIL
Apr 28     6.84%  2022     30            99.65/6.9137     99.68    NIL/NIL
Apr 28     6.97%  2026     70           100.13/6.9490    100.17    NIL/NIL
Apr 28     7.73%  2034     20           102.72/7.4490    102.73    NIL/NIL
Apr 28     7.06%  2046     30            95.26/7.4593     95.26    NIL/NIL
Apr 21      FRB   2024     30            96.50/6.7836     96.64    NIL/NIL
Apr 21     6.79%  2029     70            97.02/7.1498     97.08    NIL/NIL
Apr 21     6.57%  2033     20            92.04/7.4097     92.05    NIL/NIL
Apr 21     6.62%  2051     30            89.74/7.4497     89.74    NIL/NIL
Apr 13     6.84%  2022     40           100.27/6.7791    100.36    NIL/NIL
Apr 13     6.97%  2026     80           101.10/6.8080    101.27    NIL/32.16
Apr 13     7.73%  2034     30           103.20/7.4009    103.20    NIL/NIL
Apr 13     7.06%  2046     30            95.99/7.3959     95.99    NIL/NIL
Apr 07      FRB   2024     30            96.32/6.7567     96.45    NIL/NIL
Apr 07     6.79%  2029     70            96.24/7.2458     96.26    NIL/NIL
Apr 07     6.57%  2033     20            92.12/7.3995     92.13    NIL/NIL
Apr 07     6.62%  2051     30            90.16/7.4122     90.16    NIL/NIL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees)   2640.000
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
    The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so
far in 2017/18 through auctions:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Auction     Issued                 Cut-off price/         Devolvement
date        amount                 yield at cut-off       RBI/Primary
          (rupees in               (rupees/percent)          dealers
              bln)                                        (bln rupees)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug 02      60.000                       94.14/6.2419              NIL
Jul 19      60.000                       94.10/6.2872              NIL
Jul 05      60.000                       94.02/6.3778              NIL
Jun 21      89.740                       94.02/6.3778              NIL
Jun 07      60.000                       93.97/6.4346              NIL
May 24      60.000                       93.94/6.4686              NIL
May 09      60.000                       93.93/6.4800              NIL
Apr 26      60.000                       93.96/6.4459              NIL
Apr 12      60.000                       94.16/6.2192              NIL
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 569.740
-------------------------------------------------------------------------

    The following are details of G sec auctions by RBI under OMO
so far in 2017/18:
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Auction    Bond          Notified        Bids      Cut off         Weighted avg
date                     amount        Accepted  price yield%      price Yield%
                       (in bln rupees)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALES:
AUG 10     8.19%  2020     100           18.50   104.05  6.3618       104.07/6.3514
AUG 10     8.08%  2022                   15.25   106.43  6.5442       106.46/6.5372
AUG 10     7.72%  2025                   41.00   105.57  6.7849       105.61/6.7781
AUG 10     8.15%  2026                   23.25   108.50  6.8930       108.56 6.8840
AUG 10     7.88%  2030                    2.00   107.45  6.9803       107.46/6.9789
SALES:
JUL 20     5.64%  2019     100           33.60    99.05  6.3343        99.08/6.3087
JUL 20     8.12%  2020                   22.50   104.93  6.4716       104.96/6.4616
JUL 20     8.15%  2022                   22.00   106.24  6.6319       106.25/6.6296
JUL 20     7.35%  2024                   11.40   103.27  6.7492       103.27 6.7489
JUL 20     8.33%  2026                   10.50   109.17  6.9387       109.17/6.9384
SALES:
JUL 06     8.79%  2021     100           11.70   107.72  6.7045       107.73/6.7019
JUL 06     7.68%  2023                   37.90   104.53  6.7982       104.54/6.7955
JUL 06     7.72%  2025                   35.60   104.73  6.9292       104.78/6.9216
JUL 06     8.97%  2030                   14.80   115.30  7.1735       115.44/7.1587


-------------------------------------------------------------------------
    The following are details of buyback/switching operations so far in
2017/18:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Date     Bond               Amount (rupees in bln)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
 12-Jun-17 7.99%  2017              -100.05000 (switch)
 12-Jun-17 7.46%  2017               -70.11000 (switch)
 12-Jun-17  FRB   2024                72.34993 (switch)
 12-Jun-17 6.79%  2029                99.06018 (switch)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------

  Issue date is April 1, 2017.

 Market borrowing programme for the year 2017/18 is 6.05 trillion rupees

 For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the
of the fiscal year APRIL 2017-SEPTEMBER 2017, double-click on        .
 (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

