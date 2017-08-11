TABLE-Details of Indian govt borrowings in 2017/18

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 3381.15011 billion rupees which includes 2640.000 billion rupees borrowed through 68 Government Bond issues, 171.41011 billion rupees issued through switching operations and 569.740 billion rupees through 9 Treasury Bill issues. This is 46.47 percent of the gross amount.(Does not include T-Bill) The following are details of the borrowings so far in 2017/18 through Government Bond auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sale/ Bond Issued Cut-off Weighted Devolvement auction/ amount price average RBI/Primary placement (rupees (rupees/ (rupees/ dealers date in bln) yield %) yield %) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 04 6.84% 2022 30 101.85/6.4246 101.87 NIL/NIL Aug 04 6.79% 2029 70 100.51/6.7275 100.54 NIL/NIL Aug 04 6.57% 2033 20 97.49/6.8261 97.53 NIL/NIL Aug 04 7.72% 2055 30 108.97/7.0390 108.97 NIL/NIL Jul 28 FRB 2024 30 97.35/6.7672 97.38 NIL/NIL Jul 28 6.79% 2027 80 102.52/6.4373 102.52 NIL/NIL Jul 28 7.73% 2034 20 106.70/7.0540 106.79 NIL/NIL Jul 28 7.06% 2046 20 99.99/7.0596 100.00 NIL/NIL Jul 21 6.84% 2022 30 101.48/6.5088 101.49 NIL/NIL Jul 21 6.79% 2029 70 100.59/6.7183 100.62 NIL/NIL Jul 21 6.57% 2033 20 97.55/6.8197 97.55 NIL/NIL Jul 21 6.62% 2051 30 93.72/7.1101 93.79 NIL/NIL Jul 14 FRB 2024 30 97.20/6.8197 97.24 NIL/NIL Jul 14 6.79% 2027 90 102.24/6.4766 102.22 NIL/NIL Jul 14 7.73% 2034 30 106.40/7.0839 106.55 NIL/NIL Jul 14 7.06% 2046 30 99.86/7.0702 99.86 NIL/NIL Jul 07 6.84% 2022 30 100.70/6.6832 100.72 NIL/NIL Jul 07 6.79% 2029 90 99.44/6.8571 99.47 NIL/NIL Jul 07 6.57% 2033 30 96.21/6.9602 96.21 NIL/NIL Jul 07 6.62% 2051 30 92.76/7.1901 92.78 NIL/NIL Jun 30 6.79% 2027 80 101.92/6.5216 101.94 NIL/NIL Jun 30 7.73% 2034 20 106.76/7.0504 106.84 NIL/NIL Jun 30 7.06% 2046 20 99.13/7.1299 99.13 NIL/NIL Jun 30 FRB 2024 30 97.13/6.8507 97.15 NIL/NIL Jun 23 6.84% 2022 30 101.24/6.5663 101.27 NIL/NIL Jun 23 6.79% 2029 70 100.44/6.7373 100.45 NIL/NIL Jun 23 6.57% 2033 20 97.26/6.8497 97.39 NIL/NIL Jun 23 6.62% 2051 30 93.84/7.1003 93.84 NIL/NIL Jun 09 FRB 2024 30 97.61/6.8164 97.65 NIL/NIL Jun 09 6.79% 2027 80 101.91/6.5246 101.93 NIL/NIL Jun 09 7.73% 2034 20 107.17/7.0126 107.25 NIL/NIL Jun 09 7.06% 2046 20 99.39/7.1086 99.47 NIL/NIL Jun 02 6.84% 2022 30 100.36/6.7601 100.38 NIL/NIL Jun 02 6.79% 2029 70 99.85/6.8073 99.88 NIL/NIL Jun 02 6.57% 2033 20 94.65/7.1265 94.71 NIL/NIL Jun 02 6.62% 2051 30 90.35/7.3972 90.56 NIL/NIL May 26 FRB 2024 30 97.25/6.8515 97.33 NIL/NIL May 26 6.79% 2027 80 100.93/6.6602 100.97 NIL/NIL May 26 7.73% 2034 20 104.11/7.3100 104.23 NIL/NIL May 26 7.06% 2046 20 96.00/7.3945 96.23 NIL/NIL May 19 6.84% 2022 30 99.96/6.8471 99.99 NIL/NIL May 19 6.79% 2029 70 99.26/6.8777 99.29 NIL/NIL May 19 6.57% 2033 20 92.67/7.3423 92.82 NIL/NIL May 19 6.62% 2051 30 89.19/7.4999 89.24 NIL/NIL May 12 FRB 2024 30 96.90/6.8313 96.95 NIL/NIL May 12 6.79% 2027 80 -- /6.7900 6.782 NIL/NIL May 12 7.73% 2034 20 102.71/7.4500 102.71 NIL/NIL May 12 7.06% 2046 20 95.02/7.4803 95.02 NIL/NIL May 05 6.84% 2022 30 99.70/6.9031 99.76 NIL/NIL May 05 6.79% 2029 70 97.34/7.1112 97.37 NIL/NIL May 05 6.57% 2033 20 91.90/7.4268 92.10 NIL/NIL May 05 7.72% 2055 30 102.37/7.5301 102.37 NIL/NIL Apr 28 6.84% 2022 30 99.65/6.9137 99.68 NIL/NIL Apr 28 6.97% 2026 70 100.13/6.9490 100.17 NIL/NIL Apr 28 7.73% 2034 20 102.72/7.4490 102.73 NIL/NIL Apr 28 7.06% 2046 30 95.26/7.4593 95.26 NIL/NIL Apr 21 FRB 2024 30 96.50/6.7836 96.64 NIL/NIL Apr 21 6.79% 2029 70 97.02/7.1498 97.08 NIL/NIL Apr 21 6.57% 2033 20 92.04/7.4097 92.05 NIL/NIL Apr 21 6.62% 2051 30 89.74/7.4497 89.74 NIL/NIL Apr 13 6.84% 2022 40 100.27/6.7791 100.36 NIL/NIL Apr 13 6.97% 2026 80 101.10/6.8080 101.27 NIL/32.16 Apr 13 7.73% 2034 30 103.20/7.4009 103.20 NIL/NIL Apr 13 7.06% 2046 30 95.99/7.3959 95.99 NIL/NIL Apr 07 FRB 2024 30 96.32/6.7567 96.45 NIL/NIL Apr 07 6.79% 2029 70 96.24/7.2458 96.26 NIL/NIL Apr 07 6.57% 2033 20 92.12/7.3995 92.13 NIL/NIL Apr 07 6.62% 2051 30 90.16/7.4122 90.16 NIL/NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through bonds so far (in bln rupees) 2640.000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of 364-day treasury bills issued so far in 2017/18 through auctions: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auction Issued Cut-off price/ Devolvement date amount yield at cut-off RBI/Primary (rupees in (rupees/percent) dealers bln) (bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 02 60.000 94.14/6.2419 NIL Jul 19 60.000 94.10/6.2872 NIL Jul 05 60.000 94.02/6.3778 NIL Jun 21 89.740 94.02/6.3778 NIL Jun 07 60.000 93.97/6.4346 NIL May 24 60.000 93.94/6.4686 NIL May 09 60.000 93.93/6.4800 NIL Apr 26 60.000 93.96/6.4459 NIL Apr 12 60.000 94.16/6.2192 NIL ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total raised through 364-day t-bills (in bln rupees) 569.740 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of G sec auctions by RBI under OMO so far in 2017/18: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Auction Bond Notified Bids Cut off Weighted avg date amount Accepted price yield% price Yield% (in bln rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SALES: AUG 10 8.19% 2020 100 18.50 104.05 6.3618 104.07/6.3514 AUG 10 8.08% 2022 15.25 106.43 6.5442 106.46/6.5372 AUG 10 7.72% 2025 41.00 105.57 6.7849 105.61/6.7781 AUG 10 8.15% 2026 23.25 108.50 6.8930 108.56 6.8840 AUG 10 7.88% 2030 2.00 107.45 6.9803 107.46/6.9789 SALES: JUL 20 5.64% 2019 100 33.60 99.05 6.3343 99.08/6.3087 JUL 20 8.12% 2020 22.50 104.93 6.4716 104.96/6.4616 JUL 20 8.15% 2022 22.00 106.24 6.6319 106.25/6.6296 JUL 20 7.35% 2024 11.40 103.27 6.7492 103.27 6.7489 JUL 20 8.33% 2026 10.50 109.17 6.9387 109.17/6.9384 SALES: JUL 06 8.79% 2021 100 11.70 107.72 6.7045 107.73/6.7019 JUL 06 7.68% 2023 37.90 104.53 6.7982 104.54/6.7955 JUL 06 7.72% 2025 35.60 104.73 6.9292 104.78/6.9216 JUL 06 8.97% 2030 14.80 115.30 7.1735 115.44/7.1587 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following are details of buyback/switching operations so far in 2017/18: ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date Bond Amount (rupees in bln) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12-Jun-17 7.99% 2017 -100.05000 (switch) 12-Jun-17 7.46% 2017 -70.11000 (switch) 12-Jun-17 FRB 2024 72.34993 (switch) 12-Jun-17 6.79% 2029 99.06018 (switch) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date is April 1, 2017. Market borrowing programme for the year 2017/18 is 6.05 trillion rupees For a look at the indicative borrowings calendar for the of the fiscal year APRIL 2017-SEPTEMBER 2017, double-click on . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)