2 months ago
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jun 05 to Jun 09
June 16, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 2 months ago

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jun 05 to Jun 09

4 Min Read

Jun 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 05 to Jun 09, 2017  (All figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
05            2,072   1,209      452     168     228       197
06            1,966     666      325     115     431       209
07            2,721   1,068      675     108     189       147
08            2,696     567      434     156     203       228
09            3,021     764      612     236     520       441
----------------------------------------------------------------
             12,476   4,274    2,498     783   1,571     1,222
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
05            7,627   6,965      444   3,563   1,468       105
06            7,044   5,737      469   2,566   1,303        67
07            8,924   6,675      362   3,001   1,078       281
08            8,631   6,158      713   3,774     923       180
09            8,473   6,677      552   4,456   1,352       394
----------------------------------------------------------------
             40,699  32,212    2,540  17,360   6,124     1,027
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
05            2,886     884      270     171     280       199
06            2,075     654      538     153     470       209
07            2,058   1,546      904     112     256       147
08            2,486   1,164      422     155     224       228
09            2,299   1,630      725     271     677       441
----------------------------------------------------------------
             11,804   5,878    2,859     862   1,907     1,224
----------------------------------------------------------------

                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
05            7,755   8,624      578   3,444   1,488       111
06            6,924   5,965      260   2,496   1,326        71
07            8,484   8,106      459   2,983   1,032       274
08            8,109   7,700    1,000   3,747     919       153
09            8,141   8,502      618   4,283   1,368       375
----------------------------------------------------------------
             39,413  38,897    2,915  16,953   6,133       984
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5883 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

