RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jun 05 to Jun 09

Jun 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 05 to Jun 09, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 05 2,072 1,209 452 168 228 197 06 1,966 666 325 115 431 209 07 2,721 1,068 675 108 189 147 08 2,696 567 434 156 203 228 09 3,021 764 612 236 520 441 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,476 4,274 2,498 783 1,571 1,222 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 05 7,627 6,965 444 3,563 1,468 105 06 7,044 5,737 469 2,566 1,303 67 07 8,924 6,675 362 3,001 1,078 281 08 8,631 6,158 713 3,774 923 180 09 8,473 6,677 552 4,456 1,352 394 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 40,699 32,212 2,540 17,360 6,124 1,027 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 05 2,886 884 270 171 280 199 06 2,075 654 538 153 470 209 07 2,058 1,546 904 112 256 147 08 2,486 1,164 422 155 224 228 09 2,299 1,630 725 271 677 441 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,804 5,878 2,859 862 1,907 1,224 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 05 7,755 8,624 578 3,444 1,488 111 06 6,924 5,965 260 2,496 1,326 71 07 8,484 8,106 459 2,983 1,032 274 08 8,109 7,700 1,000 3,747 919 153 09 8,141 8,502 618 4,283 1,368 375 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 39,413 38,897 2,915 16,953 6,133 984 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5883 rupees source RBI reference rate .