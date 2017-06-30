RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jun 12 to Jun 16

Jun 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from Jun 12 to Jun 16, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 12 2,536 1,360 545 189 112 98 13 2,429 581 770 138 96 104 14 2,484 558 391 99 182 247 15 3,567 968 834 132 154 170 16 2,929 1,233 640 165 277 236 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,945 4,700 3,180 723 821 855 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 12 9,005 5,388 341 2,367 1,385 48 13 7,916 5,483 482 2,823 1,148 58 14 6,675 6,055 319 3,750 1,561 283 15 9,046 7,874 351 3,327 1,126 73 16 10,651 7,155 505 3,060 1,450 93 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 43,293 31,955 1,998 15,327 6,670 555 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 12 2,388 1,115 1,478 190 240 121 13 2,357 1,317 632 154 118 105 14 2,160 1,101 348 99 260 254 15 2,988 1,230 763 137 157 187 16 3,050 1,482 574 169 408 209 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,943 6,245 3,795 749 1,183 876 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jun 12 8,600 7,770 372 2,243 1,368 58 13 7,816 7,019 334 2,802 1,159 67 14 6,656 7,865 185 3,730 1,490 284 15 8,898 9,341 691 3,336 1,137 73 16 10,100 8,704 637 2,957 1,382 103 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 42,070 40,699 2,219 15,068 6,536 585 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4715 rupees source RBI reference rate .