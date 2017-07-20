RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jul 03 to Jul 07

Jul 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in foreign exchange for the period Jul 03 to Jul 07, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 03 2,549 1,221 556 211 195 155 04 1,214 482 260 97 141 62 05 2,528 786 409 138 102 68 06 2,811 670 780 102 146 72 07 2,531 409 327 221 255 185 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,633 3,568 2,332 769 839 542 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 03 11,124 7,606 286 3,054 1,523 132 04 6,736 2,333 223 2,844 637 65 05 9,149 8,087 262 4,617 1,528 1,076 06 7,817 6,680 256 2,716 1,674 70 07 8,045 6,497 166 3,399 1,306 78 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 42,871 31,203 1,193 16,630 6,668 1,421 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 03 2,980 1,418 482 210 190 155 04 1,245 662 185 98 171 63 05 2,784 740 313 133 101 70 06 3,273 1,058 501 96 121 73 07 2,183 1,210 482 221 394 125 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,465 5,088 1,963 758 977 486 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 03 10,654 8,063 274 3,101 1,459 132 04 6,502 3,025 222 2,858 565 66 05 9,019 8,015 423 4,617 1,485 1,079 06 7,513 7,327 212 2,737 1,578 68 07 7,581 6,933 224 3,403 1,267 80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 41,269 33,363 1,355 16,716 6,354 1,425 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3211 rupees source RBI reference rate .