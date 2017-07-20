FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jul 03 to Jul 07
July 20, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 21 days ago

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jul 03 to Jul 07

4 Min Read

   Jul 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released
the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in
foreign exchange for the period Jul 03 to Jul 07, 2017  (All
figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
03            2,549   1,221      556     211     195       155
04            1,214     482      260      97     141        62
05            2,528     786      409     138     102        68
06            2,811     670      780     102     146        72
07            2,531     409      327     221     255       185
----------------------------------------------------------------
             11,633   3,568    2,332     769     839       542
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
03           11,124   7,606      286   3,054   1,523       132
04            6,736   2,333      223   2,844     637        65
05            9,149   8,087      262   4,617   1,528     1,076
06            7,817   6,680      256   2,716   1,674        70
07            8,045   6,497      166   3,399   1,306        78
----------------------------------------------------------------
             42,871  31,203    1,193  16,630   6,668     1,421
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
03            2,980   1,418      482     210     190       155
04            1,245     662      185      98     171        63
05            2,784     740      313     133     101        70
06            3,273   1,058      501      96     121        73
07            2,183   1,210      482     221     394       125
----------------------------------------------------------------
             12,465   5,088    1,963     758     977       486
----------------------------------------------------------------

                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
03           10,654   8,063      274   3,101   1,459       132
04            6,502   3,025      222   2,858     565        66
05            9,019   8,015      423   4,617   1,485     1,079
06            7,513   7,327      212   2,737   1,578        68
07            7,581   6,933      224   3,403   1,267        80
----------------------------------------------------------------
             41,269  33,363    1,355  16,716   6,354     1,425
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3211 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

0 : 0
