FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jun 19 to Jun 23
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 10, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a month ago

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jun 19 to Jun 23

4 Min Read

Jul 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India released the
following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the
period from Jun 19 to Jun 23, 2017  (All figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
19            2,812     891      711     249     209        76
20            2,828     568      465      95     218       256
21            2,474     936      946      98     201       204
22            2,393     865      509      66     100        79
23            3,018     774      577     145     155       110
----------------------------------------------------------------
             13,525   4,034    3,208     653     883       725
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
19            7,059   6,037      435   2,422   1,898        27
20            8,044   6,695      315   3,843     928        61
21            9,044   6,941      239   3,151   1,459        80
22            8,061   6,225      393   2,601   1,216       107
23            9,282   7,239      407   2,848   1,523       166
----------------------------------------------------------------
             41,490  33,137    1,789  14,865   7,024       441
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
19            3,302   1,053      433     285     212        79
20            2,591   1,299      331     131     234       257
21            2,771   1,367      387     147     212       206
22            2,583   1,241      394      67     112        80
23            3,434   1,087      473     151     187        98
----------------------------------------------------------------
             14,681   6,047    2,018     781     957       720
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jun
19            7,249   8,027      678   2,413   1,871        34
20            7,593   7,419      434   3,828     863        69
21            8,967   7,279      234   3,133   1,429       165
22            7,812   6,716      508   2,529   1,108        98
23            9,103   7,314      468   2,808   1,579       168
----------------------------------------------------------------
             40,724  36,755    2,322  14,711   6,850       534
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7342 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.