6 days ago
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jul 10 to Jul 14
July 31, 2017 / 4:16 AM / 6 days ago

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jul 10 to Jul 14

4 Min Read

   Jul 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released
the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in
foreign exchange for the period Jul 10 to Jul 14, 2017  (All
figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
10            2,370   1,022      326     164     176       151
11            2,733     773      358      81     119        74
12            3,466   1,622      531     163     278       261
13            2,516   1,490      581      38     146       104
14            2,533     813    1,170     110     177       140
----------------------------------------------------------------
             13,618   5,720    2,966     556     896       730
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
10            7,952   5,927      462   2,754   1,697        94
11            8,718   6,412      576   2,488   1,178        52
12           10,142   8,197    1,155   3,388   1,696        89
13           10,767   7,983    1,522   3,413   1,222       102
14            7,781   7,673      969   3,659   1,174       145
----------------------------------------------------------------
             45,360  36,192    4,684  15,702   6,967       482
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
10            2,287     847      317     175     162       151
11            2,487     923      380      81     192        76
12            2,524     950    1,735     164     292       269
13            2,501   1,138      741      35     145       130
14            2,709   1,284      343     105     179       159
----------------------------------------------------------------
             12,508   5,142    3,516     560     970       785
----------------------------------------------------------------

                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Jul
10            8,055   5,961      825   2,668   1,664        96
11            8,903   7,385      876   2,399   1,150        53
12           10,541   8,272    2,254   3,343   1,531        90
13           11,306   8,032    2,522   3,399   1,138        94
14            7,742   7,461    1,528   3,726   1,106       139
----------------------------------------------------------------
             46,547  37,111    8,005  15,535   6,589       472
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1483 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

