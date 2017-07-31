RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Jul 10 to Jul 14

Jul 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in foreign exchange for the period Jul 10 to Jul 14, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 10 2,370 1,022 326 164 176 151 11 2,733 773 358 81 119 74 12 3,466 1,622 531 163 278 261 13 2,516 1,490 581 38 146 104 14 2,533 813 1,170 110 177 140 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,618 5,720 2,966 556 896 730 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 10 7,952 5,927 462 2,754 1,697 94 11 8,718 6,412 576 2,488 1,178 52 12 10,142 8,197 1,155 3,388 1,696 89 13 10,767 7,983 1,522 3,413 1,222 102 14 7,781 7,673 969 3,659 1,174 145 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 45,360 36,192 4,684 15,702 6,967 482 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 10 2,287 847 317 175 162 151 11 2,487 923 380 81 192 76 12 2,524 950 1,735 164 292 269 13 2,501 1,138 741 35 145 130 14 2,709 1,284 343 105 179 159 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,508 5,142 3,516 560 970 785 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 10 8,055 5,961 825 2,668 1,664 96 11 8,903 7,385 876 2,399 1,150 53 12 10,541 8,272 2,254 3,343 1,531 90 13 11,306 8,032 2,522 3,399 1,138 94 14 7,742 7,461 1,528 3,726 1,106 139 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 46,547 37,111 8,005 15,535 6,589 472 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1483 rupees source RBI reference rate .