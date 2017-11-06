FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 16 to Oct 20
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 6, 2017 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 16 to Oct 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the
data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in
foreign exchange for the period Oct 16 to Oct 20, 2017  (All
figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
16            2,448   1,115      900     192     102       110
17            2,532     757      568     106      76        71
18            2,110     866      658     100      54        59
19               13       4        0       0       0         0
20               46      12        0       0       1         0
----------------------------------------------------------------
              7,149   2,754    2,126     398     233       240
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
16            8,011   6,730      641   3,203   1,396       107
17            8,880   7,508    1,043   3,194   1,617       152
18            6,910   5,664      702   2,494     991       221
19                6       0        0      59       5         0
20               21       1        0      55      88         0
----------------------------------------------------------------
             23,828  19,903    2,386   9,005   4,097       480
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
16            3,029   1,177      712     194     134       111
17            3,055     772      289     101      89        71
18            2,845     736      521     102      49        58
19                9       0        0       0       4         0
20               33       1        1       0       2         0
----------------------------------------------------------------
              8,971   2,686    1,523     397     278       240
----------------------------------------------------------------

                           Interbank
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
16            8,297   6,984      797   3,083   1,395       109
17            8,741   7,972      973   3,123   1,656       148
18            6,557   4,695      851   2,482   1,066       220
19                3       0        0      57       5         0
20               33       1        0      56      77         0
----------------------------------------------------------------
             23,631  19,652    2,621   8,801   4,199       477
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5764 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.