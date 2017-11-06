RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 16 to Oct 20

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in foreign exchange for the period Oct 16 to Oct 20, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 16 2,448 1,115 900 192 102 110 17 2,532 757 568 106 76 71 18 2,110 866 658 100 54 59 19 13 4 0 0 0 0 20 46 12 0 0 1 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 7,149 2,754 2,126 398 233 240 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 16 8,011 6,730 641 3,203 1,396 107 17 8,880 7,508 1,043 3,194 1,617 152 18 6,910 5,664 702 2,494 991 221 19 6 0 0 59 5 0 20 21 1 0 55 88 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 23,828 19,903 2,386 9,005 4,097 480 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 16 3,029 1,177 712 194 134 111 17 3,055 772 289 101 89 71 18 2,845 736 521 102 49 58 19 9 0 0 0 4 0 20 33 1 1 0 2 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 8,971 2,686 1,523 397 278 240 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 16 8,297 6,984 797 3,083 1,395 109 17 8,741 7,972 973 3,123 1,656 148 18 6,557 4,695 851 2,482 1,066 220 19 3 0 0 57 5 0 20 33 1 0 56 77 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 23,631 19,652 2,621 8,801 4,199 477 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5764 rupees source RBI reference rate .