FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 2 to Oct 6
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 26, 2017 / 4:07 AM / in 2 days

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 2 to Oct 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the
data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in
foreign exchange for the period Oct 02 to Oct 06, 2017 
(All figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
02                2       0        0       0       0         0
03            4,450     710    1,066     365     101       117
04            3,210     975    1,017     110      62        46
05            2,240     592      661      84     150       136
06            3,445     898    1,018     121     156       194
----------------------------------------------------------------
             13,347   3,175    3,762     680     469       493
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
02                2      11        0       1       0         0
03           11,782  10,792      621   4,320   2,877       295
04           11,394   7,908      603   4,019     956        49
05           10,293  11,180    1,356   3,827   1,180       171
06           10,359   7,507      296   4,032   2,127       170
----------------------------------------------------------------
             43,830  37,398    2,876  16,199   7,140       685
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
02                2       0        0       0       0         0
03            3,605   2,680      361     364     121       119
04            2,975   2,232      521     112      71        48
05            1,986   1,095      557      82     149       137
06            2,611   1,981      535     122     154       196
----------------------------------------------------------------
             11,179   7,988    1,974     680     495       500
----------------------------------------------------------------

                           Interbank
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
02                2       0        0       1       0         0
03           11,735  11,161      751   3,850   3,286       295
04           11,426  10,287      587   3,845   1,145        48
05           10,406  12,957      990   3,821   1,179       151
06            9,831   8,138      334   3,996   2,135       177
----------------------------------------------------------------
             43,400  42,543    2,662  15,513   7,745       671
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1386 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.