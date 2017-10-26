RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 2 to Oct 6

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in foreign exchange for the period Oct 02 to Oct 06, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 02 2 0 0 0 0 0 03 4,450 710 1,066 365 101 117 04 3,210 975 1,017 110 62 46 05 2,240 592 661 84 150 136 06 3,445 898 1,018 121 156 194 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,347 3,175 3,762 680 469 493 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 02 2 11 0 1 0 0 03 11,782 10,792 621 4,320 2,877 295 04 11,394 7,908 603 4,019 956 49 05 10,293 11,180 1,356 3,827 1,180 171 06 10,359 7,507 296 4,032 2,127 170 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 43,830 37,398 2,876 16,199 7,140 685 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 02 2 0 0 0 0 0 03 3,605 2,680 361 364 121 119 04 2,975 2,232 521 112 71 48 05 1,986 1,095 557 82 149 137 06 2,611 1,981 535 122 154 196 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,179 7,988 1,974 680 495 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 02 2 0 0 1 0 0 03 11,735 11,161 751 3,850 3,286 295 04 11,426 10,287 587 3,845 1,145 48 05 10,406 12,957 990 3,821 1,179 151 06 9,831 8,138 334 3,996 2,135 177 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 43,400 42,543 2,662 15,513 7,745 671 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1386 rupees source RBI reference rate .