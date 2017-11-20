RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 23 to Oct 27

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in foreign exchange for the period Oct 23 to Oct 27, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 23 4,018 886 519 204 105 97 24 3,007 558 341 133 104 112 25 3,453 1,072 593 330 342 472 26 3,324 1,294 496 266 264 258 27 4,782 1,860 909 304 474 481 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 18,584 5,670 2,858 1,237 1,289 1,420 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 23 7,044 6,657 520 2,873 1,866 35 24 7,726 6,577 214 2,669 1,482 154 25 10,033 6,800 194 3,923 2,565 201 26 9,491 6,594 250 2,987 3,221 177 27 10,664 10,534 559 3,728 3,146 208 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 44,958 37,162 1,737 16,180 12,280 775 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 23 3,503 1,154 773 200 106 86 24 2,892 994 307 135 110 110 25 3,452 1,635 463 329 365 446 26 3,138 1,586 807 254 253 255 27 3,604 2,676 1,547 308 472 493 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 16,589 8,045 3,897 1,226 1,306 1,390 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 23 6,978 6,189 566 2,784 1,831 39 24 7,294 5,810 470 2,670 1,525 154 25 9,784 6,267 357 3,892 2,623 202 26 9,255 6,493 159 3,048 3,206 182 27 10,333 10,613 631 3,710 3,153 216 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 43,644 35,372 2,183 16,104 12,338 793 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8462 rupees source RBI reference rate .