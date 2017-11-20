FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 23 to Oct 27
#Asia
November 20, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a day ago

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 23 to Oct 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the
data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in
foreign exchange for the period Oct 23 to Oct 27, 2017
(All figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
23            4,018     886      519     204     105        97
24            3,007     558      341     133     104       112
25            3,453   1,072      593     330     342       472
26            3,324   1,294      496     266     264       258
27            4,782   1,860      909     304     474       481
----------------------------------------------------------------
             18,584   5,670    2,858   1,237   1,289     1,420
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
23            7,044   6,657      520   2,873   1,866        35
24            7,726   6,577      214   2,669   1,482       154
25           10,033   6,800      194   3,923   2,565       201
26            9,491   6,594      250   2,987   3,221       177
27           10,664  10,534      559   3,728   3,146       208
----------------------------------------------------------------
             44,958  37,162    1,737  16,180  12,280       775
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
23            3,503   1,154      773     200     106        86
24            2,892     994      307     135     110       110
25            3,452   1,635      463     329     365       446
26            3,138   1,586      807     254     253       255
27            3,604   2,676    1,547     308     472       493
----------------------------------------------------------------
             16,589   8,045    3,897   1,226   1,306     1,390
----------------------------------------------------------------

                           Interbank
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
23            6,978   6,189      566   2,784   1,831        39
24            7,294   5,810      470   2,670   1,525       154
25            9,784   6,267      357   3,892   2,623       202
26            9,255   6,493      159   3,048   3,206       182
27           10,333  10,613      631   3,710   3,153       216
----------------------------------------------------------------
             43,644  35,372    2,183  16,104  12,338       793
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8462 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
