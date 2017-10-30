RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 9 to Oct 13

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in foreign exchange for the period Oct 09 to Oct 13, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 09 1,564 536 1,860 252 217 292 10 2,770 765 783 103 52 297 11 2,581 1,899 900 101 66 102 12 2,781 642 528 88 107 108 13 3,268 681 654 92 126 124 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,964 4,523 4,725 636 568 923 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 09 8,035 8,811 972 2,855 1,018 26 10 12,028 11,200 632 3,589 1,687 109 11 10,233 9,950 712 3,057 2,437 62 12 9,937 9,339 681 4,590 2,690 151 13 11,243 10,742 645 3,685 2,107 32 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 51,476 50,042 3,642 17,776 9,939 380 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 09 1,403 2,383 231 253 261 164 10 3,374 1,593 641 100 290 62 11 2,962 1,288 1,475 91 103 103 12 2,774 1,199 452 87 184 106 13 4,090 1,085 679 93 125 121 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14,603 7,548 3,478 624 963 556 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Oct 09 7,684 10,153 1,139 2,997 1,000 26 10 11,802 11,830 746 3,575 1,717 108 11 10,001 10,323 808 3,045 2,470 65 12 9,549 10,090 902 4,319 2,681 128 13 11,103 11,754 1,087 3,686 1,949 27 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 50,139 54,150 4,682 17,622 9,817 354 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0931 rupees source RBI reference rate .