FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 9 to Oct 13
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
CLIMATE
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 30, 2017 / 5:00 AM / in 21 hours

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Oct 9 to Oct 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the
data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in
foreign exchange for the period Oct 09 to Oct 13, 2017
  (All figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
09            1,564     536    1,860     252     217       292
10            2,770     765      783     103      52       297
11            2,581   1,899      900     101      66       102
12            2,781     642      528      88     107       108
13            3,268     681      654      92     126       124
----------------------------------------------------------------
             12,964   4,523    4,725     636     568       923
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
09            8,035   8,811      972   2,855   1,018        26
10           12,028  11,200      632   3,589   1,687       109
11           10,233   9,950      712   3,057   2,437        62
12            9,937   9,339      681   4,590   2,690       151
13           11,243  10,742      645   3,685   2,107        32
----------------------------------------------------------------
             51,476  50,042    3,642  17,776   9,939       380
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
09            1,403   2,383      231     253     261       164
10            3,374   1,593      641     100     290        62
11            2,962   1,288    1,475      91     103       103
12            2,774   1,199      452      87     184       106
13            4,090   1,085      679      93     125       121
----------------------------------------------------------------
             14,603   7,548    3,478     624     963       556
----------------------------------------------------------------

                           Interbank
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Oct
09            7,684  10,153    1,139   2,997   1,000        26
10           11,802  11,830      746   3,575   1,717       108
11           10,001  10,323      808   3,045   2,470        65
12            9,549  10,090      902   4,319   2,681       128
13           11,103  11,754    1,087   3,686   1,949        27
----------------------------------------------------------------
             50,139  54,150    4,682  17,622   9,817       354
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0931 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.