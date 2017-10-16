RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 04 to Sep 08

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in foreign exchange for the period Sep 04 to Sep 08, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 04 1,427 948 316 100 122 103 05 2,123 721 461 171 78 136 06 2,507 1,166 517 137 85 67 07 2,465 1,226 904 185 140 142 08 2,602 1,499 990 126 405 139 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,124 5,560 3,188 719 830 587 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 04 7,211 3,840 870 2,801 953 35 05 8,031 7,881 539 3,484 1,525 224 06 9,262 7,499 663 3,447 1,776 52 07 9,473 7,066 1,126 3,710 1,183 54 08 10,184 7,278 595 5,019 1,351 209 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 44,161 33,564 3,793 18,461 6,788 574 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 04 1,416 763 430 101 248 102 05 2,917 672 253 171 115 138 06 2,486 1,300 374 135 86 65 07 2,322 1,087 302 181 140 134 08 2,778 1,304 665 127 409 134 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11,919 5,126 2,024 715 998 573 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 04 7,436 4,563 530 2,658 926 35 05 7,857 9,411 405 3,427 1,527 224 06 8,968 8,673 733 3,366 1,743 50 07 10,272 7,001 2,069 3,710 1,155 31 08 10,019 7,607 543 5,023 1,271 191 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 44,552 37,255 4,280 18,184 6,622 531 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7603 rupees source RBI reference rate .