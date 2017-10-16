FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 04 to Sep 08
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 16, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 6 days ago

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 04 to Sep 08

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

   Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released
the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in
foreign exchange for the period Sep 04 to Sep 08, 2017  (All
figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
04            1,427     948      316     100     122       103
05            2,123     721      461     171      78       136
06            2,507   1,166      517     137      85        67
07            2,465   1,226      904     185     140       142
08            2,602   1,499      990     126     405       139
----------------------------------------------------------------
             11,124   5,560    3,188     719     830       587
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
04            7,211   3,840      870   2,801     953        35
05            8,031   7,881      539   3,484   1,525       224
06            9,262   7,499      663   3,447   1,776        52
07            9,473   7,066    1,126   3,710   1,183        54
08           10,184   7,278      595   5,019   1,351       209
----------------------------------------------------------------
             44,161  33,564    3,793  18,461   6,788       574
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
04            1,416     763      430     101     248       102
05            2,917     672      253     171     115       138
06            2,486   1,300      374     135      86        65
07            2,322   1,087      302     181     140       134
08            2,778   1,304      665     127     409       134
----------------------------------------------------------------
             11,919   5,126    2,024     715     998       573
----------------------------------------------------------------

                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
04            7,436   4,563      530   2,658     926        35
05            7,857   9,411      405   3,427   1,527       224
06            8,968   8,673      733   3,366   1,743        50
07           10,272   7,001    2,069   3,710   1,155        31
08           10,019   7,607      543   5,023   1,271       191
----------------------------------------------------------------
             44,552  37,255    4,280  18,184   6,622       531
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7603 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.