RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 11 to Sep 15
#Asia
October 16, 2017 / 8:06 AM / in 6 days

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 11 to Sep 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

   Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released
the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in
foreign exchange for the period Sep 11 to Sep 15, 2017  (All
figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
11            2,526     808      665     258     155       105
12            2,353   1,788      447     313     197       210
13            1,798     690      327     162     181       246
14            2,754   1,068      369     285     162        96
15            3,713     901      524     212     171       200
----------------------------------------------------------------
             13,144   5,255    2,332   1,230     866       857
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
11            8,111   8,344      660   3,720   1,435        94
12            7,404   7,516      667   4,035   1,518       100
13            6,889   6,826      470   3,796   1,301       102
14            8,844   9,033      742   4,619   1,441       243
15            8,676   7,968      266   5,437   2,499       231
----------------------------------------------------------------
             39,924  39,687    2,805  21,607   8,194       770
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
11            2,114   1,654      842     257     196       104
12            2,343     851    1,254     308     269       207
13            1,987     733      171     158     153       245
14            2,532     991      324     282     163        94
15            3,301   1,234      564     202     191       196
----------------------------------------------------------------
             12,277   5,463    3,155   1,207     972       846
----------------------------------------------------------------

                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
11            7,675   7,728      606   3,549   1,390        93
12            7,461   6,782      927   4,051   1,493       105
13            6,840   6,895      658   3,848   1,364        98
14            8,568   8,897      871   4,551   1,440       239
15            8,502   6,304      612   5,415   2,512       220
----------------------------------------------------------------
             39,046  36,606    3,674  21,414   8,199       755
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7603 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
