RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 11 to Sep 15

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in foreign exchange for the period Sep 11 to Sep 15, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 11 2,526 808 665 258 155 105 12 2,353 1,788 447 313 197 210 13 1,798 690 327 162 181 246 14 2,754 1,068 369 285 162 96 15 3,713 901 524 212 171 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,144 5,255 2,332 1,230 866 857 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 11 8,111 8,344 660 3,720 1,435 94 12 7,404 7,516 667 4,035 1,518 100 13 6,889 6,826 470 3,796 1,301 102 14 8,844 9,033 742 4,619 1,441 243 15 8,676 7,968 266 5,437 2,499 231 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 39,924 39,687 2,805 21,607 8,194 770 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 11 2,114 1,654 842 257 196 104 12 2,343 851 1,254 308 269 207 13 1,987 733 171 158 153 245 14 2,532 991 324 282 163 94 15 3,301 1,234 564 202 191 196 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 12,277 5,463 3,155 1,207 972 846 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 11 7,675 7,728 606 3,549 1,390 93 12 7,461 6,782 927 4,051 1,493 105 13 6,840 6,895 658 3,848 1,364 98 14 8,568 8,897 871 4,551 1,440 239 15 8,502 6,304 612 5,415 2,512 220 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 39,046 36,606 3,674 21,414 8,199 755 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7603 rupees source RBI reference rate .