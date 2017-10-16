FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 18 to Sep 22
October 16, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 6 days ago

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 18 to Sep 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

   Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released
the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in
foreign exchange for the period Sep 18 to Sep 22, 2017  (All
figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
18            3,517     926      452     228     206       119
19            3,047   1,567      418      97     133       128
20            2,890   1,225      477     112     135       117
21            3,205   2,814      800     167     253       361
22            3,940   1,671      694     142     163        83
----------------------------------------------------------------
             16,599   8,203    2,841     746     890       808
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
18            9,354   7,916      772   3,870   2,829        51
19           11,508   7,362      787   4,061   1,206        57
20           10,149   7,033      489   4,049   1,249        93
21           14,245   8,689    1,582   3,498   2,123       491
22           15,373   8,649    1,290   4,059   1,190       144
----------------------------------------------------------------
             60,629  39,649    4,920  19,537   8,597       836
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
18            2,891     841      688     224     206       118
19            2,288   1,282    1,246      95     181       215
20            2,616   1,187      693     112     132       119
21            2,902   2,738      932     162     250       362
22            3,245   3,569      502     139     117        85
----------------------------------------------------------------
             13,942   9,617    4,061     732     886       899
----------------------------------------------------------------

                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
18            9,523   8,886    1,225   3,824   2,825        50
19           11,338   7,744      751   3,970   1,664        58
20            9,995   9,371      691   4,053   1,280        94
21           13,942  10,353    1,525   3,505   2,130       489
22           14,596  11,147      989   4,085   1,158       144
----------------------------------------------------------------
             59,394  47,501    5,181  19,437   9,057       835
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7603 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
