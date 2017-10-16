RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 18 to Sep 22

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in foreign exchange for the period Sep 18 to Sep 22, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 18 3,517 926 452 228 206 119 19 3,047 1,567 418 97 133 128 20 2,890 1,225 477 112 135 117 21 3,205 2,814 800 167 253 361 22 3,940 1,671 694 142 163 83 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 16,599 8,203 2,841 746 890 808 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 18 9,354 7,916 772 3,870 2,829 51 19 11,508 7,362 787 4,061 1,206 57 20 10,149 7,033 489 4,049 1,249 93 21 14,245 8,689 1,582 3,498 2,123 491 22 15,373 8,649 1,290 4,059 1,190 144 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 60,629 39,649 4,920 19,537 8,597 836 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 18 2,891 841 688 224 206 118 19 2,288 1,282 1,246 95 181 215 20 2,616 1,187 693 112 132 119 21 2,902 2,738 932 162 250 362 22 3,245 3,569 502 139 117 85 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 13,942 9,617 4,061 732 886 899 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 18 9,523 8,886 1,225 3,824 2,825 50 19 11,338 7,744 751 3,970 1,664 58 20 9,995 9,371 691 4,053 1,280 94 21 13,942 10,353 1,525 3,505 2,130 489 22 14,596 11,147 989 4,085 1,158 144 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 59,394 47,501 5,181 19,437 9,057 835 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7603 rupees source RBI reference rate .