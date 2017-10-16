FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 25 to Sep 29
#Asia
October 16, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 6 days ago

RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 25 to Sep 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

   Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released
the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in
foreign exchange for the period Sep 25 to Sep 29, 2017  (All
figures in $mln).

                           PURCHASES
                           ----------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
25            2,949   1,450      729     476     218       176
26            3,966   2,235    1,431     386     377       397
27            3,864   1,554    1,886     641     251       296
28            5,736   2,111    2,655     165     922       455
29            4,396   2,718    1,896     229     217       257
----------------------------------------------------------------
             20,911  10,068    8,597   1,897   1,985     1,581
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
25           12,610   7,855      200   4,103   1,383        90
26           14,067  10,079      890   4,338   1,655       277
27           15,900  10,302    2,134   4,220   2,686       137
28           14,947  13,678    1,286   4,661   4,716       401
29           14,024  10,162    1,382   3,151   4,307       317
----------------------------------------------------------------
             71,548  52,076    5,892  20,473  14,747     1,222
----------------------------------------------------------------
                             SALES
                            -------
                           Merchant
                   FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot Forward  Forward    Spot Forward   Forward
                           cancellation             cancellation
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
25            3,360   1,957      473     475     230       177
26            3,555   3,952    1,070     387     376       388
27            4,206   4,005    1,467     642     317       317
28            4,641   3,750    1,922     158   1,055       537
29            4,256   2,818    1,517     219     234       261
----------------------------------------------------------------
             20,018  16,482    6,449   1,881   2,212     1,680
----------------------------------------------------------------
                           Interbank
                     FCY/INR                  FCY/FCY
              Spot    Swap  Forward    Spot    Swap   Forward
----------------------------------------------------------------
Sep
25           11,886   9,494      379   4,040   1,442        93
26           13,324  11,160      904   4,270   1,711       278
27           14,744  10,797    1,638   4,177   2,753       140
28           14,666  16,789    1,051   4,569   4,731       403
29           14,065  11,607    1,424   3,143   4,404       325
----------------------------------------------------------------
             68,685  59,847    5,396  20,199  15,041     1,239
----------------------------------------------------------------
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7603 rupees source RBI reference rate
      .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
