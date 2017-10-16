RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Sep 25 to Sep 29

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India today released the data showing daily merchant and inter-bank transactions in foreign exchange for the period Sep 25 to Sep 29, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 25 2,949 1,450 729 476 218 176 26 3,966 2,235 1,431 386 377 397 27 3,864 1,554 1,886 641 251 296 28 5,736 2,111 2,655 165 922 455 29 4,396 2,718 1,896 229 217 257 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 20,911 10,068 8,597 1,897 1,985 1,581 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 25 12,610 7,855 200 4,103 1,383 90 26 14,067 10,079 890 4,338 1,655 277 27 15,900 10,302 2,134 4,220 2,686 137 28 14,947 13,678 1,286 4,661 4,716 401 29 14,024 10,162 1,382 3,151 4,307 317 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 71,548 52,076 5,892 20,473 14,747 1,222 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SALES ------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 25 3,360 1,957 473 475 230 177 26 3,555 3,952 1,070 387 376 388 27 4,206 4,005 1,467 642 317 317 28 4,641 3,750 1,922 158 1,055 537 29 4,256 2,818 1,517 219 234 261 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 20,018 16,482 6,449 1,881 2,212 1,680 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Interbank FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Swap Forward Spot Swap Forward ---------------------------------------------------------------- Sep 25 11,886 9,494 379 4,040 1,442 93 26 13,324 11,160 904 4,270 1,711 278 27 14,744 10,797 1,638 4,177 2,753 140 28 14,666 16,789 1,051 4,569 4,731 403 29 14,065 11,607 1,424 3,143 4,404 325 ---------------------------------------------------------------- 68,685 59,847 5,396 20,199 15,041 1,239 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7603 rupees source RBI reference rate .