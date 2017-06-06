TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.290/6.260 0.24 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/04 6.350/6.330 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.06/09 6.503/6.466 0.85 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.47/54 6.480/6.442 1.99 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.54/55 6.580/6.577 3.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.52/60 6.741/6.718 3.85 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.22/27 6.857/6.846 5.16 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.30/31 6.773/6.771 5.54 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.12/17 6.885/6.875 6.53 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.20/23 7.022/7.017 7.97 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.36/38 6.768/6.765 9.25 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.04/06 6.644/6.642 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.45/55 7.207/7.194 10.99 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.45/59 7.150/7.133 11.79 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.74/80 7.044/7.037 12.93 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.00/40 7.299/7.256 13.32 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.12/37 7.364/7.338 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.41/59 7.258/7.240 18.26 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.55/95 7.441/7.409 24.52 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.45/55 7.270/7.262 29.34 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)