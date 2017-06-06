FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
June 6, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jun 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  31/08/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.56/56   6.290/6.260    0.24
  30/11/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.03/04   6.350/6.330    0.48
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.06/09   6.503/6.466    0.85
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.47/54   6.480/6.442    1.99
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.54/55   6.580/6.577    3.01
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.52/60   6.741/6.718    3.85
  08.08 pct GOI 2022     5Y  105.22/27   6.857/6.846    5.16
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     6Y  100.30/31   6.773/6.771    5.54
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     7Y  104.12/17   6.885/6.875    6.53
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.20/23   7.022/7.017    7.97
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.36/38   6.768/6.765    9.25
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  101.04/06   6.644/6.642    9.94
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  110.45/55   7.207/7.194   10.99
  07.59 pct GOI 2029    12Y  103.45/59   7.150/7.133   11.79
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  104.74/80   7.044/7.037   12.93
  09.20 pct GOI 2030    14Y  116.00/40   7.299/7.256   13.32
  08.28 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.12/37   7.364/7.338   14.69
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  101.41/59   7.258/7.240   18.26
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.55/95   7.441/7.409   24.52
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   97.45/55   7.270/7.262   29.34

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

