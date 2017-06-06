TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 6 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.300/6.260 0.24 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.360/6.330 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.05/09 6.515/6.466 0.85 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.47/52 6.480/6.453 1.99 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.53/54 6.584/6.580 3.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.62/63 6.712/6.709 3.85 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.23/28 6.855/6.843 5.16 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.34/37 6.765/6.758 5.54 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.16/21 6.877/6.868 6.53 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.24/28 7.016/7.009 7.97 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.41/43 6.760/6.757 9.25 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.08/09 6.639/6.638 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.50/52 7.200/7.198 10.99 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.48/54 7.146/7.139 11.79 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.78/80 7.040/7.037 12.93 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.00/40 7.299/7.256 13.32 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.12/37 7.364/7.338 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.50/60 7.249/7.239 18.26 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.78/00 7.423/7.405 24.52 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.10/41 7.300/7.274 29.34 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)