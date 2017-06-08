TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/49 6.280/6.240 0.25 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.290/6.260 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.15/22 6.384/6.298 0.84 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.70/75 6.353/6.326 1.99 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.80/89 6.484/6.451 3.00 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.98/01 6.605/6.596 3.84 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.86/92 6.712/6.698 5.15 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.05/10 6.609/6.599 5.53 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.04/10 6.712/6.701 6.52 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.32/40 6.841/6.829 7.96 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.41/43 6.615/6.612 9.24 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.04/05 6.507/6.506 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.72/80 7.049/7.039 10.98 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 104.92/00 6.969/6.959 11.78 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.16/20 6.881/6.877 12.92 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 117.35/70 7.155/7.118 13.31 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.17/42 7.148/7.122 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.05/32 7.098/7.072 18.25 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.40/75 7.218/7.192 24.51 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.36/50 7.111/7.100 29.34 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)