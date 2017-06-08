TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/48 6.270/6.250 0.25 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.290/6.260 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.15/22 6.384/6.298 0.84 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/74 6.375/6.332 1.99 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.80/84 6.484/6.469 3.00 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.90/00 6.628/6.599 3.84 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.81/92 6.723/6.698 5.15 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.95/02 6.631/6.616 5.53 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.97/00 6.725/6.720 6.52 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.22/30 6.858/6.845 7.96 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.32/33 6.628/6.627 9.24 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.86/88 6.532/6.529 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.75/80 7.045/7.039 10.98 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 104.82/88 6.981/6.974 11.78 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.12/19 6.886/6.878 12.92 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 117.30/65 7.160/7.123 13.31 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.14/41 7.151/7.123 14.69 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.06/29 7.097/7.075 18.25 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.35/73 7.222/7.193 24.51 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.16/30 7.128/7.116 29.34 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)