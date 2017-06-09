TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/53 6.280/6.260 0.24 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.14/14 6.290/6.280 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.10/16 6.431/6.357 0.84 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/75 6.371/6.322 1.98 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.84/85 6.464/6.461 3.00 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.04/07 6.585/6.576 3.84 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.89/98 6.703/6.683 5.15 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.03/05 6.614/6.609 5.53 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.06/08 6.708/6.704 6.52 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.40/43 6.828/6.823 7.96 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.32/33 6.628/6.627 9.24 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.07/08 6.503/6.501 9.93 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.08/16 7.004/6.994 10.98 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 105.14/25 6.942/6.928 11.78 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.57/61 6.835/6.830 12.92 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 118.14/44 7.071/7.040 13.31 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.28/65 7.137/7.098 14.68 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.60/00 7.045/7.007 18.25 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.38/74 7.220/7.192 24.51 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.64/75 7.088/7.079 29.34 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)