2 months ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Featured
#Asia
June 9, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jun 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  07/09/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.53/53   6.280/6.260    0.24
  30/11/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.14/14   6.290/6.280    0.48
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.10/16   6.431/6.357    0.84
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.66/75   6.371/6.322    1.98
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.84/85   6.464/6.461    3.00
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.04/07   6.585/6.576    3.84
  08.08 pct GOI 2022     5Y  105.89/98   6.703/6.683    5.15
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     6Y  101.03/05   6.614/6.609    5.53
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     7Y  105.06/08   6.708/6.704    6.52
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.40/43   6.828/6.823    7.96
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.32/33   6.628/6.627    9.24
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.07/08   6.503/6.501    9.93
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.08/16   7.004/6.994   10.98
  07.59 pct GOI 2029    12Y  105.14/25   6.942/6.928   11.78
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  106.57/61   6.835/6.830   12.92
  09.20 pct GOI 2030    14Y  118.14/44   7.071/7.040   13.31
  08.28 pct GOI 2032    15Y  110.28/65   7.137/7.098   14.68
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.60/00   7.045/7.007   18.25
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.38/74   7.220/7.192   24.51
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.64/75   7.088/7.079   29.34

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

