TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.290/6.260 0.24 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.15/16 6.300/6.280 0.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.10/16 6.427/6.352 0.83 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/73 6.375/6.332 1.98 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.80/83 6.477/6.466 2.99 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.93/02 6.617/6.590 3.83 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.85/93 6.712/6.694 5.14 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.95/99 6.631/6.622 5.52 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.01/03 6.717/6.713 6.51 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.28/34 6.847/6.837 7.95 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.14/17 6.654/6.650 9.23 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.94/96 6.520/6.518 9.93 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.87/00 7.029/7.013 10.97 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 104.98/05 6.961/6.953 11.77 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.41/47 6.853/6.846 12.91 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 117.98/22 7.088/7.063 13.30 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 110.09/33 7.156/7.131 14.68 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.50/65 7.054/7.040 18.24 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.41/61 7.217/7.202 24.50 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.55/75 7.095/7.079 29.33 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)