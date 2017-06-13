TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.280/6.260 0.23 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/18 6.290/6.260 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.16/19 6.347/6.310 0.83 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.71/75 6.341/6.319 1.97 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.90/95 6.439/6.421 2.99 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.12/15 6.560/6.552 3.83 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 106.02/10 6.673/6.655 5.14 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.16/23 6.585/6.570 5.52 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.18/23 6.685/6.675 6.51 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.46/51 6.818/6.810 7.95 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.39/42 6.618/6.613 9.23 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.31/33 6.470/6.467 9.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.25/35 6.982/6.970 10.97 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.88/89 6.685/6.684 12.54 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.75/79 6.814/6.810 12.91 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.66/80 7.036/7.021 13.48 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.20/65 7.060/7.014 15.21 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.00/24 7.007/6.984 18.24 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.55/89 7.207/7.181 24.50 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.16/24 7.046/7.039 29.33 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)