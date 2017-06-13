FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Markets & Economy
#Asia
June 13, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jun 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  07/09/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.56/56   6.280/6.260    0.23
  30/11/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.17/18   6.280/6.270    0.46
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.12/15   6.397/6.359    0.83
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.66/73   6.368/6.330    1.97
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.83/86   6.465/6.454    2.99
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.06/08   6.578/6.572    3.83
  08.08 pct GOI 2022     5Y  105.95/00   6.688/6.677    5.14
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     6Y  101.06/15   6.607/6.588    5.52
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     7Y  105.05/07   6.709/6.705    6.51
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.33/37   6.839/6.832    7.95
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.27/30   6.635/6.631    9.23
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.14/15   6.493/6.492    9.92
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  112.02/10   7.010/7.001   10.97
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.58/59   6.720/6.719   12.54
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  106.46/49   6.847/6.844   12.91
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  116.38/40   7.065/7.063   13.48
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.15/45   7.065/7.034   15.21
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.91/00   7.015/7.007   18.24
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.50/70   7.210/7.195   24.50
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.80/89   7.075/7.068   29.33

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

