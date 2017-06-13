TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 13 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.280/6.260 0.23 30/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/18 6.280/6.270 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.12/15 6.397/6.359 0.83 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.66/73 6.368/6.330 1.97 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.83/86 6.465/6.454 2.99 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.06/08 6.578/6.572 3.83 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.95/00 6.688/6.677 5.14 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.06/15 6.607/6.588 5.52 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.05/07 6.709/6.705 6.51 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.33/37 6.839/6.832 7.95 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.27/30 6.635/6.631 9.23 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.14/15 6.493/6.492 9.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.02/10 7.010/7.001 10.97 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.58/59 6.720/6.719 12.54 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.46/49 6.847/6.844 12.91 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.38/40 7.065/7.063 13.48 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.15/45 7.065/7.034 15.21 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.91/00 7.015/7.007 18.24 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.50/70 7.210/7.195 24.50 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.80/89 7.075/7.068 29.33 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)