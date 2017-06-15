TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/49 6.250/6.220 0.25 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/98 6.310/6.280 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.11/14 6.400/6.362 0.82 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.62/72 6.387/6.333 1.97 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.79/82 6.476/6.465 2.98 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.05/07 6.579/6.573 3.82 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.97/04 6.683/6.667 5.13 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.10/15 6.598/6.588 5.51 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.99/05 6.720/6.708 6.50 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.38/42 6.830/6.824 7.94 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.20/22 6.645/6.642 9.23 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.23/25 6.481/6.478 9.92 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.92/04 7.022/7.007 10.96 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.57/58 6.722/6.720 12.53 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.43/45 6.850/6.848 12.90 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.21/25 7.082/7.078 13.47 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.20/40 7.060/7.039 15.20 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.75/10 7.030/6.997 18.23 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.57/80 7.205/7.187 24.49 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.75/85 7.079/7.071 29.32 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)