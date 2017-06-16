TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 16 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.260/6.230 0.24 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/03 6.310/6.280 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.11/14 6.385/6.347 0.82 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/70 6.378/6.339 1.96 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.75/83 6.486/6.457 2.98 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.99/00 6.594/6.591 3.82 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.92/99 6.692/6.677 5.13 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.05/14 6.609/6.589 5.51 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.95/06 6.726/6.705 6.50 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.30/35 6.842/6.834 7.94 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.14/15 6.654/6.652 9.22 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.14/15 6.493/6.491 9.91 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.75/00 7.042/7.011 10.96 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.47/48 6.734/6.732 12.53 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.41/47 6.852/6.845 12.90 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.10/40 7.093/7.062 13.47 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.05/45 7.075/7.034 15.20 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.85/00 7.021/7.006 18.23 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.40/70 7.218/7.195 24.49 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.62/85 7.090/7.071 29.32 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)