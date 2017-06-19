FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 19, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jun 19 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  14/09/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.55/55   6.260/6.230    0.24
  14/12/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.04/05   6.300/6.280    0.49
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.10/14   6.393/6.342    0.81
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.65/70   6.365/6.338    1.96
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.79/83   6.470/6.455    2.97
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.06/07   6.573/6.570    3.81
  08.08 pct GOI 2022     5Y  105.84/98   6.710/6.678    5.12
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     6Y  101.08/09   6.602/6.600    5.50
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     7Y  105.02/07   6.712/6.703    6.49
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.33/38   6.837/6.829    7.93
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  102.21/23   6.643/6.640    9.21
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.25/26   6.477/6.476    9.91
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.90/07   7.023/7.003   10.95
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.46/47   6.735/6.734   12.52
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  106.43/47   6.850/6.845   12.89
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  116.20/50   7.082/7.051   13.46
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.15/45   7.065/7.034   15.19
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.95/14   7.011/6.993   18.22
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.47/79   7.212/7.188   24.48
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.72/99   7.082/7.060   29.31

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.