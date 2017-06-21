TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.250/6.230 0.23 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/07 6.300/6.290 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.09/13 6.396/6.345 0.81 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.65/70 6.363/6.335 1.95 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.83/84 6.452/6.448 2.97 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.24/25 6.519/6.516 3.81 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.97/04 6.679/6.663 5.11 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.36/40 6.541/6.532 5.49 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.20/24 6.678/6.670 6.48 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.57/60 6.798/6.793 7.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.55/56 6.594/6.593 9.21 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.61/62 6.428/6.427 9.90 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.26/33 6.979/6.970 10.95 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.81/82 6.693/6.692 12.51 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.78/80 6.810/6.807 12.88 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.40/50 7.061/7.050 13.46 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.45/55 7.034/7.024 15.19 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.25/38 6.983/6.970 18.22 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.85/03 7.183/7.169 24.48 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.05/19 7.055/7.043 29.30 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)