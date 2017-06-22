TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 22 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.48/49 6.270/6.230 0.25 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/09 6.310/6.290 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.09/11 6.391/6.366 0.80 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.64/70 6.367/6.334 1.95 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.79/85 6.465/6.443 2.96 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.22/26 6.524/6.512 3.80 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.95/03 6.683/6.665 5.11 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.37/41 6.539/6.530 5.49 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.15/19 6.687/6.679 6.48 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.53/58 6.804/6.796 7.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.48/51 6.604/6.600 9.21 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.51/52 6.442/6.440 9.90 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.21/29 6.984/6.975 10.94 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.68/70 6.709/6.706 12.51 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.66/70 6.823/6.819 12.88 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.15/50 7.087/7.050 13.45 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.45/55 7.034/7.023 15.18 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.15/35 6.992/6.973 18.21 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.85/03 7.183/7.169 24.47 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.10/15 7.051/7.047 29.30 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)