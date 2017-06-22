TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 22 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.49/49 6.240/6.230 0.25 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.08/09 6.310/6.290 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.08/09 6.404/6.391 0.80 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.50/60 6.444/6.389 1.95 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.70/81 6.498/6.458 2.96 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.12/18 6.553/6.535 3.80 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.95/98 6.683/6.676 5.11 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.25/33 6.565/6.547 5.49 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.05/09 6.706/6.698 6.48 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.46/47 6.815/6.814 7.93 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.31/34 6.629/6.624 9.21 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.43/44 6.453/6.451 9.90 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.02/20 7.008/6.986 10.94 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.62/63 6.716/6.715 12.51 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.47/53 6.845/6.838 12.88 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.20/25 7.082/7.076 13.45 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.30/67 7.049/7.011 15.18 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 104.18/25 6.989/6.983 18.21 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.65/94 7.198/7.176 24.47 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.91/05 7.066/7.055 29.30 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)