TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 23 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.270/6.240 0.24 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.15/15 6.310/6.290 0.48 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.08/09 6.385/6.372 0.80 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.55/60 6.411/6.384 1.94 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.79/83 6.458/6.444 2.96 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.12/19 6.550/6.529 3.80 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.95/03 6.681/6.663 5.11 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.28/32 6.558/6.549 5.49 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.02/09 6.710/6.696 6.48 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.40/47 6.824/6.813 7.92 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.30/32 6.630/6.627 9.20 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.41/42 6.455/6.454 9.89 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.05/15 7.003/6.991 10.94 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.53/54 6.727/6.725 12.51 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.45/52 6.846/6.839 12.88 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 116.10/22 7.091/7.079 13.45 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.20/59 7.059/7.019 15.18 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.90/22 7.016/6.985 18.21 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.48/82 7.211/7.185 24.47 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.84/00 7.072/7.059 29.30 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)