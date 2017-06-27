TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.290/6.240 0.23 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.16/17 6.320/6.290 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.06/10 6.406/6.353 0.79 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.58/65 6.393/6.354 1.93 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.78/81 6.460/6.450 2.95 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.14/17 6.543/6.534 3.79 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.93/05 6.685/6.658 5.10 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.30/35 6.553/6.542 5.48 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 105.05/07 6.704/6.700 6.47 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.37/42 6.828/6.820 7.91 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.23/25 6.640/6.637 9.19 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.39/41 6.458/6.455 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.00/15 7.009/6.990 10.93 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.48/49 6.733/6.731 12.50 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 106.33/36 6.860/6.857 12.87 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.70/10 7.133/7.091 13.44 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.45/58 7.033/7.020 15.17 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.95/12 7.011/6.995 18.20 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.42/65 7.215/7.198 24.46 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 100.00/20 7.059/7.043 29.29 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)