TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 21/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.260/6.230 0.23 14/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.18/18 6.310/6.300 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/08 6.440/6.375 0.79 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.53/62 6.420/6.370 1.93 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.55/66 6.543/6.503 2.95 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.04/11 6.572/6.551 3.79 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.93/99 6.684/6.671 5.09 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.19/27 6.577/6.559 5.48 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.85/95 6.741/6.722 6.46 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.15/18 6.863/6.859 7.91 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 102.01/03 6.672/6.669 9.19 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.16/18 6.489/6.486 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 112.00/15 7.009/6.990 10.93 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.06/08 6.783/6.780 12.49 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.83/88 6.917/6.911 12.86 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.60/00 7.143/7.101 13.44 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.10/30 7.069/7.049 15.17 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.60/80 7.044/7.025 18.20 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.15/40 7.236/7.217 24.46 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.61/85 7.091/7.071 29.28 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and .