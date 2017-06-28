FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
June 28, 2017 / 11:40 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jun 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  21/09/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.57/58   6.300/6.250    0.23
  14/12/17 (Tbill)       6M   97.18/19   6.310/6.290    0.46
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.03/08   6.440/6.375    0.79
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.52/58   6.425/6.392    1.93
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.65/71   6.507/6.485    2.95
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.04/06   6.572/6.566    3.79
  08.08 pct GOI 2022     5Y  105.80/82   6.714/6.709    5.09
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     6Y  101.17/18   6.581/6.579    5.48
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     7Y  104.85/87   6.741/6.737    6.46
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.07/13   6.876/6.867    7.91
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.89/90   6.689/6.688    9.19
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.08/10   6.500/6.497    9.88
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.55/80   7.064/7.033   10.93
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   99.98/99   6.792/6.791   12.49
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.70/79   6.932/6.921   12.86
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.50/70   7.154/7.133   13.44
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.23/43   7.056/7.035   15.17
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.10/30   7.093/7.073   18.20
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.15/40   7.236/7.217   24.46
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.20/49   7.124/7.100   29.28

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

