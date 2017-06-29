TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/48 6.300/6.260 0.25 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/97 6.330/6.300 0.50 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/07 6.436/6.383 0.78 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.52/58 6.424/6.391 1.93 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.64/74 6.509/6.472 2.94 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 104.02/07 6.577/6.562 3.78 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.76/84 6.722/6.704 5.09 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.10/19 6.596/6.577 5.47 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.80/83 6.750/6.744 6.46 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.10/14 6.871/6.865 7.91 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.97/99 6.678/6.675 9.19 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 102.12/15 6.494/6.490 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.61/77 7.056/7.036 10.93 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.08/10 6.780/6.778 12.49 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.85/94 6.914/6.904 12.86 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.48/87 7.156/7.115 13.43 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.24/47 7.055/7.031 15.16 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.35/45 7.068/7.059 18.19 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.15/40 7.236/7.217 24.45 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.50/64 7.100/7.088 29.28 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)