Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
a month ago
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Featured
June 29, 2017 / 11:46 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

2 Min Read

  Jun 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  28/09/17 (Tbill)       3M   98.47/48   6.300/6.260    0.25
  28/12/17 (Tbill)       6M   96.96/97   6.330/6.310    0.50
  07.83 pct GOI 2018     1Y  101.04/06   6.422/6.396    0.78
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     2Y  101.55/60   6.407/6.379    1.93
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.66/70   6.501/6.487    2.94
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  104.03/04   6.574/6.571    3.78
  08.08 pct GOI 2022     5Y  105.76/84   6.722/6.704    5.09
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     6Y  101.07/12   6.603/6.592    5.47
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     7Y  104.77/80   6.755/6.750    6.46
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  105.03/05   6.883/6.879    7.91
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y  101.92/94   6.685/6.682    9.19
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y  102.04/06   6.505/6.503    9.88
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  111.60/85   7.057/7.027   10.93
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y  100.07/10   6.781/6.778   12.49
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  105.78/80   6.922/6.920   12.86
  08.97 pct GOI 2030    14Y  115.45/84   7.159/7.118   13.43
  07.95 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.24/41   7.055/7.037   15.16
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  103.25/40   7.078/7.064   18.19
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  118.15/40   7.236/7.217   24.45
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   99.20/25   7.124/7.120   29.28

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

