TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jun 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 28/09/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/54 6.320/6.240 0.24 28/12/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.01/02 6.330/6.300 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.03/07 6.421/6.368 0.78 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.55/65 6.403/6.348 1.93 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.61/65 6.515/6.500 2.94 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.96/01 6.592/6.578 3.78 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.76/84 6.721/6.703 5.09 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 101.00/10 6.618/6.596 5.47 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 104.72/80 6.764/6.749 6.46 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.02/06 6.883/6.877 7.90 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.83/86 6.698/6.694 9.18 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 101.97/98 6.515/6.513 9.88 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 111.50/86 7.069/7.025 10.92 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 100.01/02 6.788/6.787 12.49 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 105.71/79 6.930/6.921 12.86 08.97 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.60/73 7.143/7.129 13.43 07.95 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.10/30 7.069/7.048 15.16 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 103.10/50 7.093/7.054 18.19 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 118.00/30 7.247/7.224 24.45 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 99.17/33 7.127/7.114 29.28 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)